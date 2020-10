Cavalli di Przewalski: clonato Kurt, è il primo al mondo

View this post on Instagram

World’s first cloned Przewalski’s horse. Meet Kurt, the world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s (pronounced “shuh-VAL-skees”) horse who could help save this endangered and desperately cute species of wild horse. The cloned foal was born on August 6 to a surrogate mother as part of a collaborative project between Revive & Restore, ViaGen Equine, and San Diego Zoo Global Frozen Zoo® using 40-year-old cryopreserved genetic material. Przewalski’s horses are the last truly wild horse. Once common in the steppes of central Asia, the species went extinct in the wild until a number of individuals were reintroduced to its native Mongolia. All Przewalski’s horses alive today are descended from just 12 wild-caught individuals, so their genetic diversity is low. Once Kurt is old enough to breed, it's hoped he will help to bring back some much-needed genetic diversity for the Przewalski’s horse population. Credit: Scott Stine, @sandiegozoo