Cambiamenti climatici, pessimi segnali per il 2024: il febbraio più caldo mai registrato

February 2024 was the warmest February on record according to @CopernicusECMWF

⁰1.77°C warmer than pre-industrial

⁰9th record breaking month in a row⁰ ⁰Global temperatures for the past 12 months are the highest on record, at 1.56°C above pre-industrial

⁰#ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/bYrcm7nKky

— Dr Sam Burgess 🌍🌡🛰 (@OceanTerra) March 7, 2024