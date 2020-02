Tesla lavora a nuove batterie: obiettivo autonomia a 650 km

Spent a little time RE'ing some recent Tesla BMS firmware.

Some variables were tweaked to fit 108 cell groups (~450V pack).

There is a packID that starts life set to ~109 kWh usable (400+ miles).

Bunch of other tweaks suggest prep for new S/X/3 pack configs at some point. 🔋

— Jason Hughes (@wk057) February 19, 2020