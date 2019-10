#Thiacloprid: Member States have endorsed our proposal to withdraw a neonicotinoid from the EU due to unacceptable risks to 🐝💧&👫#StayTuned for the formal adoption later this autumn

& read more on the current status of neonicotinoids in the EU here: https://t.co/zOH51umnWw pic.twitter.com/MlFhUmG4k5

— EU Food Safety (@Food_EU) October 22, 2019