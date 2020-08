Piglet Squid Siphon Looks Like a Snout

"What are you?" "What is that?!" The Nautilus team enjoyed a quick close-up with a see-through piglet squid (Helicocranchia sp.), named for its large siphon that looks like a snout. Able to regulate buoyancy with an ammonia-filled internal chamber, this stunning squid is often observed with its tentacles flared above its head. 🐷🦑Spotted at 1385m near Palmyra Atoll. Learn more about this expedition: https://nautiluslive.org/cruise/na110

