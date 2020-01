Muore Billy, il koala simbolo del dramma degli incendi in Australia

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone. We have some very sad news to share with you all. Dear Billy didn’t make it to the end of his recovery journey. He was doing so well, until one day, he just wasn’t. Early one morning, as the sun came up and the birds started to sing, he closed his beautiful eyes and went to sleep. The stress of his experience in the fire proved too much for his little body to heal from. His carers are nursing broken hearts, but comforted to imagine him climbing that big gum tree in the sky. Thank you all so much for your love for him. Sleep tight Billy, we miss you ❤️🐨 . . . #koala #billy #koalarescue #koalasofinstagram #bushfiresaustralia #goodbye #wemissyou @abcadelaide #abcmyphoto