Jane Fonda arrestata: manifestava per l’ambiente, ecco perché

As @GretaThunberg said, “We have to act like our house is on fire, because it is.” @JaneFonda, activists, Indigenous leaders, experts, & community members are answering the alarm sounded by youth to demand action on the climate emergency.

Join us for #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XXanwTQs2w

— Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 11, 2019