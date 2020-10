L’incredibile amicizia tra la volpe orfana e il segugio

View this post on Instagram

It's a Disney movie brought to life! ❤️ When Pauline Ashanolla rescued a little six-month-old fox, who she named Marley, she wasn't sure how Ernie the bulldog would take to the new sibling from another species. However, the animals started to form a strong bond the more time they spent together. "They do everything together, they're inseparable," she said. "They play with each other all day, they sleep together every night, they go for walks together." 💕 Tap the bio link for more on the real life The Fox and the Hound story. 📷: Kennedy News and Media