Greta Thunberg: il nome diventa un marchio registrato
Fonte immagine: Instagram
Greta Thunberg registra il suo nome e i FridaysForFuture come marchio: malintenzionati avrebbero cercato di sfruttarli a scopo di lucro.
Greta Thunberg ha deciso di trasformare il suo nome in un marchio registrato. È quanto ha confermato la giovane attivista climatica in un aggiornamento sulla piattaforma Instagram, cogliendo abbastanza di sorpresa i suoi numerosissimi follower. L’obiettivo è tuttavia nobile: registrando il marchio, infatti, la giovane può controllare che la sua immagine e la storia del movimento ambientalista correlato non vengano usate indebitamente da terzi a scopo commerciale.
La stessa Greta ha specificato di “non avere assolutamente interesse” a trasformare lei stessa, e il movimento dei FridaysForFuture, in un’organizzazione di tipo commerciale. Tuttavia, di recente si sarebbero moltiplicati i casi di malintenzionati che avrebbero sfruttato a scopo di lucro le generalità della stessa attivista, nonché i gruppi di giovanissimi che la seguono con assiduità da oltre un anno:
Il mio nome e il movimento FridaysForFuture sono costantemente usati a scopi commerciali, senza alcun tipo di consenso. Avviene ad esempio nel marketing, per vendere prodotti o per raccogliere denaro a mio nome oppure nel nome del movimento. Per questo ho deciso di registrare il mio nome, Fridays For Future e Skolstrejk för Klimatet come marchi. Questa azione è per proteggere il movimento e le sue attività. Si è reso inoltre necessario per garantire supporto legale gratuito, per intraprendere i passi necessari contro le persone o le aziende che cercano di usare me e il mio movimento per obiettivi che non ci rispecchiano. Vi assicuro che io e gli altri manifestanti non abbiamo nessun interesse nei marchi registrati. Ma, sfortunatamente, andava fatto. Il Fridays For Future è un movimento globale fondato da me. Appartiene a chiunque voglia farne parte, a tutti i giovani. Non può e non deve essere utilizzato per scopi individuali o commerciali.
Nello stesso intervento Instagram, Greta ha anche sottolineano come singoli e organizzazioni si sarebbero spacciati per suoi rappresentanti e manager, allo scopo di ottenere vantaggi con politici, media e artisti.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Fonte: NBC