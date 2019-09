Once again; this isn’t about just 5 nations.

They were named since they are the highest emitters that have ratified the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child, on which the complaint is built. China, USA, Saudi Arabia, Russia etc haven’t.

Visit https://t.co/VxeelgLkDi for more. https://t.co/TKQjJ3KjsR

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 24, 2019