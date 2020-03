Coronavirus: Greta Thunberg lancia il Climate Strike online

We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science.

This of course goes for all crises.

Now the experts urge us to avoid big public gatherings for a better chance to #flattenthecurve and slow the spreading of the Coronavirus. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/24o3a7J9ed

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 11, 2020