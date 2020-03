Coronavirus: ebike gratis agli operatori sanitari londinesi

View this post on Instagram

🔋ATTENTION🔋 . . We are excited to announce Fully Charged will be loaning eBikes to NHS staff in the capital who sign-up to our scheme (link in our bio). Our trained mechanics will assemble and conduct pre-delivery inspections on all eBikes prior to them going to their new temporary owners. We are grateful to Gocycle as our first partner in this project and hope that other suppliers follow their example and generous commitment, allowing us to increase the offering to NHS workers in due course. Cycling is a viable alternative to using public transport, particularly at a time of self-isolation and social distancing. It's a tough time for everyone being on lock down. We are excited to be able to help London's frontline NHS staff! #ReChargingTheNHS #EbikesForNHS #Bikerescue4NHS