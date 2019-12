COP25: oggi al via la Conferenza delle Parti sul clima

The human species has been at war with the planet.

Now the planet is fighting back.

Climate change has escalated into a global climate emergency.

But my message at #COP25 is not one of despair, but one of hope and successful #ClimateAction. https://t.co/e5KwYOeLsi pic.twitter.com/EZptqMDfFf

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 1, 2019