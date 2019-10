Antartide: si è staccato un iceberg gigante, più grande di Londra

A huge #iceberg, around 1600 sq km in size and weighing over 300 billion tonnes, has broken off the Amery Ice Shelf in #Antarctica. Captured by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel1, the animation shows before and after images of the iceberg breaking away. Read more👉 https://t.co/qzQnGfVMfI pic.twitter.com/BR7MsAX471

— ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) October 1, 2019